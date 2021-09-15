RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
State police at Kittanning have charged David Garner, 26, of Rural Valley, with three counts of driving under the influence, including a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, as well as driving without a license, following a traffic accident on July 30 at 10:47 p.m. on state Route 1033 west of Traisters Road.
State police said Garner left the road and his car struck a tree, then returned onto the roadway, where fire department personnel found him asleep.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. before Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Missing juvenile
State police in the Kiski Valley said Lonyae Hayes, 14, of Sheppard Court, was last seen on Monday at 4:30 a.m. at his home.
Troopers said Lonyae is known to frequent Wilkinsburg and the city of Pittsburgh. Anyone with information about Lonyae is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
Crash prompts citations
Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik is awaiting pleas from two motorists involved in a crash on Aug. 31 at 6:52 p.m. on Route 22 near Rushwood Road.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Rebecca S. Segar, 46, of Indiana, failed to stop at a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Williams, 53, of New Alexandria.
Troopers said Segar was not injured but was cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed. Williams was taken by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Westmoreland Hospital with what state police termed a possible injury.
Williams was cited on multiple traffic violations including driving with a suspended or revoked license and is scheduled for a summary trial before Bilik on Oct. 6 at 9:15 a.m.
New Alexandria, Crabtree and Blairsville volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Fraud reports
More incidents of identity theft were reported by state police at Punxsutawney in Burnside, Clearfield County, and Young Township, Jefferson County; and by state police at Indiana in Armstrong and Rayne townships, Indiana County.
The Armstrong Township and Burnside incidents involved unemployment fraud, the Young Township case involved welfare fraud and the Rayne Township matter involved a fraudulent attempt to set up a bank account.