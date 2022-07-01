CENTER TOWNSHIP
Harassment charges
A case of disorderly conduct on the morning of June 22 along Ninth Street has resulted in mutual charges of harassment filed between a 30-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Luzerne Mines, said state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Troopers said the complaints were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
COWANSHANNOCK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run incident
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an unknown vehicle struck a sport utility vehicle parked within a gravel lot facing northbound some six feet off Main Street on Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m.
Troopers said the unknown vehicle struck the front passenger side of the SUV, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2011.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
State police at Troop C. Punxsutawney, investigated a case of harassment involving two female family members, ages 38 and 57, on Tuesday afternoon at an address along Setree Road.
Troopers said their investigation is ongoing.