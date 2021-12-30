INDIANA
DUI to ARD
Indiana County Senior Judge William J. Martin received an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition application on Dec. 22 from Anthony M. Smith, 27, of Indiana, in a case of driving under the influence and careless driving dating back to June 13.
That’s when Indiana Borough Police Department placed Smith under arrest after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the pre-dawn hours along the 200 block of Water Street.
CLYMER
Hearing scheduled
According to court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nicholas M. Foreback, 26, of Clymer, on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, on charges stemming from a crash on Oct. 9.
Foreback faces two counts of driving under the influence, one count of involvement in a hit-and-run crash, and summary counts of careless driving and driving at an unsafe speed.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Foreback escaped injury when his car went out of control and struck a house along Franklin Street just south of Elm Avenue.
Troopers said Foreback drove away after the 11:19 p.m. crash but was found at a nearby residence.
COWANSHANNOCK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic dispute
State police at Kittanning cited Benjamin Jones, 38, of Rural Valley, for harassment following what was described as a verbal domestic alternation that became physical on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.