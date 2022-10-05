INDIANA
Assault, harassment
On Saturday at 7:31 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said, officers were dispatched for what turned out to be a physical altercation along the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
There, Wesley Wertz, 37, of Indiana, was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday morning before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
Wertz was released on $2,500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 24 at 8:45 a.m. before Welch.
Public drunkenness
On Sunday at 12:16 a.m., Indiana Borough Police said, officers were dispatched to assist Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police with the arrest of Brett Skuta, 28, of Indiana.
Police said Skuta was disorderly, attempting to fight a group of men, and also intoxicated.
Skuta later was released to a sober adult. A preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Disturbing the peace
On Friday at 10:56 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said, officers located Skyler Gray, 18, of Adrian, Armstrong County, carrying an open container of alcohol along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said Gray was intoxicated to a degree that he was a danger to himself and others, but briefly evaded police on foot before he was taken into custody.
He later was released to a sober adult. A preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, underage drinking, public drunkenness and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
DUI, traffic offense
Indiana Borough Police said Jaden Yoho, 21, of Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street on Aug. 13 around 2:07 a.m.
Officers said he was taken into custody and consented to a legal blood draw, after which he was released to a sober adult.
A preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police said a woman was charged with underage drinking and retail theft after she consumed a bottle of alcohol inside the Sheetz along Wayne Avenue without paying for it.
The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:18 a.m.
o o o
On Sunday around 1:39 a.m. along the 200 block of South Seventh Street, a juvenile female was discovered to be intoxicated by Indiana Borough Police.
She was charged with public drunkenness, underage drinking and disorderly conduct.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
On Sept. 27 at 6:27 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a 31-year-old New Florence-area man caused a crash due to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The crash happened on Route 259 at Reynolds Road.
Troopers said the car veered off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and crashed into a tree and dense vegetation.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Conemaugh Medical Center in Johnstown.
Clymer Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 and Butch’s Auto assisted at the scene.