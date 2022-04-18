INDIANA
Apartment building robbed
Indiana Borough Police Department said $1,000 was discovered missing on Sunday at 10:13 p.m. from an apartment building along the 400 block of South 13th Street.
Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Arrest in domestic matter
Indiana Borough Police Department said Evan Taylor, 25, of Indiana, was arrested early Monday after what was termed a domestic situation was reported at a residence along the 300 block of North Third Street.
Officers said Taylor was charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned some hours later by Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a preliminary hearing on May 4 at 2:45 p.m.
Noise violation
A 21-year-old Uniontown, Fayette County, man and a 22-year-old Trevose, Bucks County, man each were cited for violating the borough’s noise ordinance because neighbors could hear loud music shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday from a residence along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said citations against the men was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI detail conducted
On Saturday night state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, conducted a sobriety checkpoint along Harmony and Brown roads, during which three motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, 18 summary traffic citations and eight written warnings were issued, and one felony warrant was served.
Troopers said one operator was found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, and charges are pending in that case.