Rayne Township
Harassment
State police reported that Larry Brewer, 44, of Clymer, was observed driving erratically in a residential neighborhood on Thursday at 10:26 p.m. When a resident, David Brncik, 22, of Clymer, yelled at him to slow down, Brewer backed his vehicle up, exited it and then struck the victim, according to police.
He then fled the area and returned in a Camaro, causing a larger disturbance by performing burnouts and attempting to fight the victim, police said.
Brewer has been charged with careless driving and is awaiting a plea under District Judge Christopher Welch.
Saltsburg Borough
Theft
A 33-year-old Vandergrift woman is accused of taking a phone charging cord, a folding knife and a wallet containing various cards and $385 in cash from a known 26-year-old Leechburg man around 2 a.m. Nov. 4, state police reported. Value of all items stolen was $425. The suspect has been charged, but no court document or information is available at this time.
Conemaugh Township
Theft
State police reported that someone entered a Ford F-150 owned by a 39-year-old Saltsburg man between 5:30 p.m. on Monday and noon on Wednesday on High Street, and took a brown pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $100, a wallet containing various cards and $243 in U.S. currency, and a black Springfield XDS 9 mm handgun and two magazines loaded with 10 Speer GDHP cartridges each, as well as one cartridge loaded into the chamber in a black Kydex C+G holster.
The serial number of the gun is S3637478. The total value of the items stolen was $793.