INDIANA
Multiple charges
INDIANA
Multiple charges
Indiana Borough Police Department said Vance Sykes, 28, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals around 2:27 a.m. Saturday along the 900 block of Klondyke Avenue.
Police said Sykes is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 25-year-old Mineral Point, Cambria County, man was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after he allegedly urinated behind the counter of a convenience store along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue on Sept. 18 at 1:34 a.m.
Police said the man was found to be highly intoxicated and was arrested. Charges are pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police said a 35-year-old Blairsville-area man was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol after a one-vehicle crash at 1:09 a.m. Thursday on Power Plant and Coal roads.
Pending blood results, troopers said charges have been filed before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 14 at 10:42 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, were called to investigate an incident along Route 286 East.
Two juveniles were cited, a 14-year-old male from Northern Cambria and a 16-year-old female from Commodore.
