BLAIRSVILLE
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 39-year-old Brackenridge, Allegheny County, man was discovered to be driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on Saturday at 2:21 a.m. along Route 22 West and Dixon Street.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Break-in investigated
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an unknown individual or individuals gained entry on Saturday at 5:56 p.m. into the home of a 31-year-old man along Railroad Avenue.
Troopers said entry was gained by using an open window to unlock a door. State police said the investigation is ongoing.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Shooting incident
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Robert James Spears, 20, of Northern Cambria, has been jailed in lieu of $7,500 bond on a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting incident Sunday at 2:43 p.m. at an address along Herk Kline Lane in Barr Township, Cambria County.
Details of the shooting and any injuries were not reported.
According to court records, Spears was arraigned Sunday night before Mineral Point Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, and ordered to appear on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. for a preliminary hearing before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 65-year-old Seward man was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on Sept. 25 at 12:56 a.m. along Route 403 South and Rexis Road.
Troopers said the traffic stop was conducted after vehicle code violations were observed.