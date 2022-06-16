BLAIRSVILLE
Guilty of harassment
A Blairsville man has pleaded guilty to a non-traffic summary count of harassment and assessed a fine and court costs.
Keith J. Simms, 51, originally had been charged with a third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary count of harassment following a domestic incident early on May 31 at his home along South Liberty Street.
On Wednesday, Simms entered his guilty plea before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said officers responded to a domestic disturbance between Simms and his wife.
Sacco said officers, upon arrival at the scene, saw the wife had abrasions and moderate bleeding from her left arm. The chief said she told police that her husband grabbed and twisted her arm, causing the injuries.
PITTSBURGH, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Guilty of internet child porn
A resident of Punxsutawney pleaded guilty Tuesday in United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania to a charge of transporting obscene writing over the internet, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said.
Dominic Runco, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of importation or transportation of obscene matters in violation of Title 18 United States Code Section 1462 before U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.
In October and November 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Gal-Or said, Runco knowingly sent obscene writing describing in explicit and graphic detail the sexual abuse of children to other individuals over email and in a chatroom.
Judge Horan scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 5 years, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Vehicle hits building
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said James R. Miller, 45, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on May 30 at 5:40 p.m. at the Elderton State Bank Building along North Lysle and North Main streets.
Troopers said Miller was turning left out of the Elderton State Bank parking lot at a high rate of speed, when his Jeep went out of control and hit the bank head on, damaging the southeast corner of the bank and two air conditioning units.
State police said Miller then backed up and left the scene, but later was located.
The matter remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Gate damaged
A 73-year-old Spring Church-area man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that someone removed a metal gate from his property along Route 156.
The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. May 23. Upon further investigation, troopers said, it was determined that the gate, valued at $500, was damaged and thrown in a nearby wooded area.
The report on this matter was closed due to lack of solvability.