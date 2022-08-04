INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police Department said Martin Eugene Harbaugh Jr., 32, of Homer City, was charged July 29 with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in a June 22 incident along the 1100 through 1500 blocks of Philadelphia Street.
On June 22, a vehicle owner told IBPD that Harbaugh punched his vehicle on the hood and passenger front door window causing damage.
Police said he then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled summary trials on both counts for Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
Package stolen
A resident living along North Ninth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that someone took a package valued at $250 from the front porch of the resident’s home on July 27 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Groceries stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said $91.21 worth of food items were stolen from Walmart along Oakland Avenue on July 27 around 3:30 p.m.
Troopers said the investigation continues.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 42-year-old Creekside area woman shoved and slapped a 16-year-old Creekside area female on Tuesday between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
Troopers said the incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, initiated a traffic stop along North Second Street and North Philadelphia Avenue on July 16 at 9:01 p.m. and placed a 37-year-old motorist from Arnold, Westmoreland County, under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
Troopers said charges were filed with Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.