EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two Armagh men, ages 36 and 79, were engaged in a physical altercation shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at an address along West Philadelphia Street Extension.
Troopers said the younger man was transported to the state police barracks in White Township where he was processed and released, while the older man was cited for harassment.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Indiana area man was combative with emergency medical personnel during an incident at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 along Grant Street.
Troopers said they found the man and filed charges against him with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee of violating provisions about drug possession, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A 52-year-old Northern Cambria man and a 27-year-old Alverda woman each were cited for harassment after a physical argument at a home along Route 422 East.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the incident occurred on Monday around 9 p.m. and troopers separated the couple before issuing citations.