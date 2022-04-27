INDIANA
Drug arrest
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 38-year-old Indiana woman was charged with public intoxication, and possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, after she was found to be impaired by drugs to a degree where she was a danger to herself.
She was found at 5:27 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of Washington Street. Police said she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana and was lodged in Indiana County Jail, pending charges filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said Sean Kane McLaughlin, 20, of Allison Park, Allegheny County, was found on the back porch of a home along the 500 block of Washington Street, intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others, at 10:14 p.m. Friday.
McLaughlin was arrested for public drunkenness as well as underage drinking and charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a summary trial for May 31 at 2:45 p.m.
Criminal trespass
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers responded to a call to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street on Saturday at 5:55 a.m., regarding a man breaking into a residence who was known to the complainants.
Officers said Brennan Fitzwater, 24, of Greensburg, was observed attempting to leave the residence and was found to be highly intoxicated. Witnesses said he damaged a door on his way into the residence.
Officers said Fitzwater was arrested and lodged in the Indiana County Jail pending an arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Saturday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who set an unsecured bond of $5,000 and ordered Fitzwater to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday at 11 a.m.