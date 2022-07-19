BLAIRSVILLE
Fuel stolen
Blairsville Borough Police Department is investigating a theft of $580 worth of diesel fuel over the weekend.
Wyatt Marsh, of Blairsville, reported that he parked his tractor-trailer below Dean’s Diner around 3 p.m. Saturday.
However, he told police, when he went to work around 4 a.m. Monday, he noticed 100 gallons of diesel fuel missing at a cost of $580.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
Public drunkenness
Blairsville Borough Police said officers saw Evan Gerrett Adams, 30, of Blairsville, intoxicated and staggering down Sugar Alley and almost being hit by a vehicle around 9:17 p.m. Friday.
Police said Adams was cited for public drunkenness. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the matter.
Marijuana possession
Shortly after midnight Friday, Blairsville Borough Police conducted a traffic stop on South Walnut Street on a vehicle for a faulty taillight.
Officers said they found the passenger of the vehicle, Ronald C. Heinbaugh, 50, of Blairsville, to be in possession of 31.39 grams of marijuana and two glass bowls.
Police said Heinbaugh was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is pending before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
According to state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Sunday at 1:14 a.m., a 64-year-old Josephine man hit a 47-year-old Josephine woman in the face with a closed fist, causing physical injury.
The matter remains under investigation.
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old woman from Fayette City, Fayette County, was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Thursday at 2:42 a.m. along U.S. Routes 119 South and 22 West.
A docket for the incident was not found on the state courts website.