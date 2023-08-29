Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Drug possession
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, arrested a 50-year-old Punxsutawney man and a 52-year-old Punxsutawney woman for driving under the influence and possession of drugs and related paraphernalia at 11:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection between Clark Street and Hampton Avenue.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a known vehicle for multiple Title 75 violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, police observed indicators that the driver was impaired. Police said they also found and seized drugs and related paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Police arrested the vehicle operator for driving under the influence as well as the passenger for possession of drugs and related paraphernalia.
North Mahoning Township
Harassment
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said they investigated a harassment incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday along Route 210 near the intersection of Yoder Road.
Police received a report that an unknown male operating a white Chevrolet Tahoe abruptly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, approached someone in a confrontational manner and proceeded to make threats toward them.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them at (814) 938-0510.
White Township
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested Kaitlyn Flickinger, 33, of New Florence, who had an active arrest warrant from Cambria, Westmoreland and Indiana counties, at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection between Rustic Lodge and Indian Springs roads, according to police.
Police said they received information that Flickinger was located in the Lowe’s Home Improvement store along Ben Franklin Road. Police said they made contact with Flickinger near the intersection between Rustic Lodge and Indian Springs roads and placed her under arrest.
After taking her into custody, police discovered Flickinger was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Flickinger was arraigned Aug. 22 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and lodged in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. Flickinger was unable to post bail. Her preliminary hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. today before Steffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.