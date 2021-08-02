Police Log slide

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Yelling profanities

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 31-year-old Shelocta man was cited for disorderly conduct after a Friday night incident at the Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.

Troopers said the man was upset that the Walmart’s vehicle department was closed by the time he arrived around 8:30 p.m. so he began to scream and yell profanities.

Troopers said the vehicle department is in close proximity to the children’s toy section, where children were present.

CENTER TOWNSHIP

Disorderly conduct

Two 19-year-old Homer City area men face multiple citations for disorderly conduct after an incident on Tuesday at 3:12 a.m.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the two were involved in a disturbance along 11th Street in Lucernemines.

