WHITE TOWNSHIP
Yelling profanities
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 31-year-old Shelocta man was cited for disorderly conduct after a Friday night incident at the Walmart at 3100 Oakland Ave.
Troopers said the man was upset that the Walmart’s vehicle department was closed by the time he arrived around 8:30 p.m. so he began to scream and yell profanities.
Troopers said the vehicle department is in close proximity to the children’s toy section, where children were present.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
Two 19-year-old Homer City area men face multiple citations for disorderly conduct after an incident on Tuesday at 3:12 a.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the two were involved in a disturbance along 11th Street in Lucernemines.