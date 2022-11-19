INDIANA
Public drunkenness
INDIANA
Public drunkenness
A Homer City woman is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness, as well as possession of a controlled substance, of drug paraphernalia, and of a small amount of marijuana.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Megan Duncan was found on Friday at 12:29 a.m. along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
She was arraigned Friday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 27-year-old Clymer man was found passed out in the dining area of Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave. on Friday at 1:22 a.m.
Officers said the man was found to be intoxicated and was arrested and lodged in the Indiana County Jail.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Building material scattered
A 63-year-old Avonmore-area man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that an unknown individual or individuals dumped building materials in the man’s driveway without his permission, between 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 12:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Kittanning, (724) 543-2011.
