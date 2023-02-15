INDIANA
DUI-alcohol
On Jan. 20 at 1:55 a.m. along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough Police officers conducted a welfare check on a man seen slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle.
Police said Dalton Turek, 23, of Ford City, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he was unsafe to drive. He was taken into custody and later released to a sober adult.
Based on the investigation and lab results, charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 15 at 2:45 p.m.
On Jan. 19 at around 2:19 a.m. along the 500 block of Gompers Avenue, Indiana Borough Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Marie Bernabei, 32, of Indiana. Officers said their investigation found Bernabei was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that she was unsafe to drive.
She was taken into custody and later released to a sober adult. charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Underage drinking
On Sunday at 2:20 a.m. Indiana Borough Police initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a one-way violation along South Taylor Avenue.
The driver, Maurice Feazell, 20, of York, York County, was found to be under the age of 21 and had consumed alcoholice beverages.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Feazell on multiple counts.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Driving at unsafe speed
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 16-year-old Indiana female was cited for driving at an unsafe speed after a two-vehicle crash on snow-covered state Route 286 approaching Helman Road on Jan. 31 at 7:23 a.m.
The teenage driver was not injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for what was suspected to be a minor injury.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Abuse of a resident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Gina Beth Gallo, 26, of Penn Run, was cited for abuse of a 78-year-old care-dependent person and harassment after an incident on Jan. 30 at Scenery Hill Manor.
A hearing is scheduled March 14 at 10 a.m. before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said David John Cribbs, 36, of Derry, made several verbal threats toward patrol troopers who assisted in his arrest after a vehicle pursuit and driving-under-the-influence incident on Jan. 23 at 10:18 p.m. along Tunnelton Road.
Cribbs was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled today before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI suspected
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating an incident of suspected driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 5 at 3:07 a.m. involving a 43-year-old Emeigh, Cambria County, man along Route 22 West.
Troopers said the man was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, processed then released.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Money stolen
On Feb. 6, shortly before 1 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, an unknown person forced entry into the front door of a residence along Chestnut Street and removed $200 from an end table in the home of a 60-year-old woman.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Narcan administered
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 32-year-old Northern Cambria man was found to have driven off Tipperary Road into a yard on Feb, 2 at 11:59 p.m. and was found to need three doses of Narcan to revive him.
Troopers said the man was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center where a legal blood draw was made.
Charges before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch are pending those blood results.