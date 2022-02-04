INDIANA
Hit-run incident
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were called at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, where a black Nissan Rogue hit into the back of another vehicle and fled westbound.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
On Wednesday at around 11:50 p.m., Indiana Borough Police said, officers were requested at Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave., where an unwanted 21-year-old Hazleton, Luzerne County, man was found to be intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
The man was taken into custody, issued a citation, then taken home and released to the custody of a sober adult.