INDIANA
Assault, harassment
On Wednesday at 11:38 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, an identified victim advised officers that Gary Shaffer, 22, of Northern Cambria, threatened and struck him.
IBPD said a criminal complaint has been filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who plans to conduct a preliminary hearing into the matter.
Criminal mischief
On Thursday at 11:26 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, an identified victim advised officers that an Indiana resident damaged personal property after a verbal dispute at a residence along the 500 block of Locust Street.
IBPD said a non-traffic citation was filed against the alleged perpetrator. As of Friday afternoon a court docket had not been filed in the case.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
How the wires came down
A trucker, whose identity was not disclosed, told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that he had turned his commercial motor vehicle into the Airport Professional Center along state Route 286 to turn around and hit a low-lying power line with his trailer.
The accident at 7:34 a.m. Thursday caused the utility pole along the north side of the highway to be pulled over and left wires hanging near the roadway.
State police said the Kenworth T680 vehicle was not damaged, but utility-related problems tied to that accident forced a shutdown of Route 286 for multiple hours while crews from Verizon and Penelec replaced the utility pole.
People’s Gas, PennDOT and Indiana Fire Association also were called to assist with the situation.
Contempt of court
On Thursday at 10:51 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, Waylon Strange, 42, of Indiana, arrived at his ex-wife’s home and began knocking on the doors and windows in violation of an active Protection From Abuse order.
Troopers said Strange could not be located and a criminal complaint was filed before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Strange already was scheduled for a hearing on May 22 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a charge of criminal mischief involving damage to property, from an April 11 incident, also in White Township.
