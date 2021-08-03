INDIANA
Fighting leads to charges
Two Indiana men were cited by Indiana Borough Police Department after a fight early Monday along the 600 block of Philadelphia.
IBPD said its officers encountered Eamon McArdle, 24, and Jeremy Redman, 29, both of whom were charged with disorderly conduct-engaging in fighting.
Police said McArdle was intoxicated and charged with public drunkenness. He was taken to Indiana County Jail.
Police said all charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
CENTER TOWNSHIPTheft by deception
A woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Friday that someone accessed her First Commonwealth Bank account and stole $1,252.94 over a two-day period.
Troopers said the woman reported the incident to the bank and suspended her account.
Other cases of identity theft also were reported recently to state police in Indiana and the Kiski Valley, by residents of White, Burrell and Derry townships.
A 48-year-old Derry Township woman said an unemployment claim was submitted with her information on July 26.
The White Township man said he had his personal identity stolen, while the Burrell Township man said someone opened a Chase bank account in his name without his knowledge.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Home burglarized
A 49-year-old Clarksburg woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her home along Tunnelton Road was burglarized between 9 p.m. June 15 and 5:52 a.m. June 16.
She said a window was forced open, leaving $180 in damage.
After that, she said, items taken included a $279 Glock 42 pistol with black magazine; a $500 wedding ring; a $500 studded diamond horseshoe ring; assorted jewelry valued at $500; various prescription drugs; and items ranging from a $50 propane heater to a $1 Rice Krispies treat.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Two cited for harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 30-year-old Blairsville-area man and 25-year-old Blairsville-area woman engaged in a physical domestic altercation on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at an address along Susan Drive.
Troopers said both were cited accordingly.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old Johnstown man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 10:52 a.m. July 15 on Routes 403 and 22.
Troopers said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disturbance probed
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a Friday incident along Wayne Avenue involving a 26-year-old man and 34-year-old woman.
Troopers said it turned out that the man had a firearm and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
The investigation is ongoing.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Methamphetamine
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 37-year-old Clymer woman was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Thursday at 5:26 p.m. along Grisemore and Greenwich roads.
Troopers said it was determined the woman was driving under the influence and had crystal methamphetamine in her possession.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Money stolen
On Friday at noon, a woman reported to state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her S&T Bank account had been accessed and $879 taken from it.
She told troopers that she had reported it to the bank and suspended that account.
CLYMER
Car hits parked vehicle
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Tiffany R. Smith, 32, of Blairsville, struck a parked vehicle on Franklin Street near Elm Avenue on Friday at 6:36 a.m.
Troopers said Smith was not injured but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from Smith on a series of traffic violations including driving without proof of inspection.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Couple leaves crash scene
State police at Punxsutawney said a sport utility vehicle driven by Brandye L. Hull, 29, of Irvona, went off Route 36 and became stuck in a ditch on Main Street south of Pine Run Road on July 19 at 4:30 a.m.
Troopers said the vehicle incurred minor damage and was left at the scene, but Hull and passenger Michael J. Wholaver, 34, of Westover, later were identified.
State police filed citations against Hull in the case. Houtzdale Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass is awaiting pleas on those citations.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Altercation reported
State police at Punxsutawney said a known 31-year-old Westover man was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after an altercation shortly before noon Friday during which the side view mirror was torn off a car belonging to a 28-year-old Glen Campbell woman.
A docket for the case was not available Monday night.