INDIANA
DUI update
According to court records, Stephen A. Dumm Jr., 25, of Penn Run, is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on two counts of driving under the influence, each first offenses for high blood alcohol rate and impaired driving, filed after a traffic stop around 1:25 a.m. Aug. 7 along the 300 block of South Foundry Street.
The complaint leading to the hearing was filed on Thursday with Haberl.
Domestic dispute
Indiana Borough Police Department said Devan Lee Owens, 27, of Indiana, was arrested at around 2:45 a.m. Friday after a domestic disturbance along the 700 block of Locust Street.
Police said Owens was found to have assaulted an identified woman. He was arraigned Friday morning before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on charges of simple assault and harassment, and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $500 bond.
Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 14 at 8:15 a.m.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 26-year-old Indiana man was found possibly unresponsive and lying on the ground along South Sixth Street on Thursday at 10:59 p.m.
After an investigation, the man was identified and a citation for public drunkenness was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 64-year-old Black Lick man was found passed out in a field on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.
Troopers said the man was found to be intoxicated and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation. There, state police said, he yelled, cursed and was otherwise belligerent.
State police said non-traffic citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-alcohol
State police at Punxsutawney said a 41-year-old Clearfield man was placed under arrest at 10:39 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop of his pickup truck along Ridge Avenue at Elk Run Avenue.
Troopers said the man was pulled over for a registration violation as well as repeated lane violations, but then was observed showing several indicators of alcohol-related impairment and underwent a series of field sobriety tests.
State police said the man also underwent a preliminary breath test.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Punxsutawney said a 44-year-old Mahaffey woman was placed under arrest at 6:39 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession after a traffic stop along Ridge and Cloe Rossiter roads.
Troopers said the woman was pulled over for a registration violation, but then was suspected of drug-related impairment and underwent a series of field sobriety tests.
State police said the woman allowed a search of her vehicle, which turned up a small amount of suspected leaf marijuana, a small amount of suspected THC wax, and related drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.