MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
DUI crash
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old Saltsburg area man crashed his 2015 Toyota into a tree on Arcadia Road at 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Troopers said the man was determined to have driven under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.
Harassment
State police from Troop A, Indiana, dispatched a trooper to an address along Route 286 East at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 for the report of a domestic dispute.
Troopers said they determined through investigation that a 50-year-old boyfriend and a 48-year-old girlfriend, both from Glen Campbell, had pushed each other. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Shipped package missing
A 53-year-old Homer City area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a mislaid package was stolen Sept. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from an address along Fabin Road.
The woman told troopers that the package contained a roll of weatherization valued at $25 and a box of tea valued at $5.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Marijuana possession
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said a 50-year-old man from Bellwood, Blair County, was found during a traffic stop along Route 22 West on Aug. 29 at 12:18 p.m. to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said the man was arrested, processed and released and the matter remains under investigation.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Stalking
State police in the Kiski Valley said charges will be filed through Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak against a 22-year-old Wylie, Texas, man for stalking and/or harassing an 18-year-old Saltsburg area woman.
Troopers said the woman and law enforcement agencies have called on the man to cease contact, but he refused, causing the victim and her family emotional distress.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
A 56-year-old Mahaffey woman told state police at Punxsutawney on Sept. 20 that someone had filed for unemployment using her identity.
WESTOVER, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Dog scam
A 43-year-old Westover man told state police at Punxsutawney that he had paid an unknown individual $300 for a dog, but did not receive the animal.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 12:24 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8:56 a.m. Sept. 15, and that the investigation into that incident continues.