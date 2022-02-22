INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said Jamie Shane Swanger, 41, of Indiana, was found to be intoxicated around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 1200 block of Maple Street.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Swanger in that case.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police said they were dispatched at 3:54 a.m. Saturday to the First Ward area for numerous reports of several males knocking on residents’ doors.
Police said an 19-year-old Bedford man was found to be intoxicated to the degree where he was a danger to himself.
Officers said charges of public drunkenness and underage drinking were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Possessing paraphernalia
Indiana Borough Police said a 27-year-old Indiana man was stopped along South Seventh Street around 3:17 p.m. Friday and was found to be driving with a suspended license and with drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Officers said the driver was charged via summons through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Burglary
State police said three people were found to be breaking into a vacant home along Second Street.
Troopers said the trio was found to have entered through a basement door. The incident was reported on Feb. 10 at 4:50 p.m.
Court dockets were available for two of the three individuals.
Jenna Depto, 28, of Northern Cambria, and John Waltemire, 32, of Twin Rocks, are free on bonds of 10 percent of $10,000 pending a Feb. 28 hearing before Mineral Point Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi.
A 31-year-old Ebensburg man also was arrested, but court details were not available for that individual.