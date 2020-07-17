Indiana
DUI, drugs
Indiana Borough police said officers encountered Casey Lynn Deitman, 25, of Northern Cambria, at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., at 12:03 p.m. on July 7, as she was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances. Police said Deitman also was found to be in possession of related drug paraphernalia.
Police said she was taken into custody and later released to a sober adult. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
Abdulkarim Saad Hussain Alqahtani, 31, of Indiana, is free on $2,500 unsecured bond after being stopped for driving under the influence at 12:18 a.m. on July 5 by Indiana Borough police.
Alqahtani was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without a license. He was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who set his preliminary hearing for Aug. 26 at 9:15 a.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail thefts
State police at Indiana said they are looking for a man wanted in two incidents earlier this month at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Both were reported on July 8. In one case the man pretended to pay for a Copper Fit compression bandage valued at $9.88 and Ace bandage wraps valued at $5.65. In the other, the man took a $16.96 package of men’s white undershirts and swapped them with $5.14 baby girl socks, as well as taking a $14.97 package of men’s extreme underwear and swapping them for
a $6.98 package of toddlers’ underwear.
Troopers said in both cases the suspect fled the scene in a 2011 Honda Accord bearing South Carolina registration NIW964.
Any tips may be referred to Trooper Benjamin Clauto at (724) 357-1960.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP,
Jefferson County
Theft
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a pressure gauge taken off a piece of equipment located outside Custom Machined Specialties along North Main Street. Troopers said the theft was reported on Tuesday at 12:18 p.m.