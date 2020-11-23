BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
State police at Indiana said Christopher Wisor, 31, of Blairsville, discharged three rounds from a revolver during an argument with a 47-year-old Blairsville area man.
In a news release issued Saturday, troopers said it happened outside an address along Liekert Avenue on Nov. 7 at 9:37 p.m. Afterward Wisor was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a felony count of possessing firearms without a license, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another man and disorderly conduct.
Welch placed Wisor in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond and had scheduled a hearing for last week. However, that hearing was continued but not rescheduled.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Hit-run
State police at are looking for a hit-run driver who drove through the intersection of Route 85 and Route 210 into the parking lot of an antique store on Nov. 17 at 12:10 p.m., striking the building with its driver’s side and in the process knocking the driver’s side tail light off the vehicle.
Troopers said the vehicle then ran over a child’s swing set and through hedges before coming to rest. The vehicle then was driven through another yard area and drove off in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.