INDIANA
ARD rejected
According to court records, Chance Orr, 21, of Delmont, faces a formal arraignment at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on charges of underage driving under the influence.
Indiana Borough Police said Orr was found intoxicated in a vehicle along the 400 block of South Fifth Street on June 5 at 3:51 a.m. He did not turn 21 until September.
Court records said a request for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition of his case was denied last month.
Hit-run accident
Indiana Borough Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. along the 500 block of Oak Street.
Police said a legally-parked and unoccupied vehicle along the south side of the street was struck by an east-bound vehicle, sustaining moderate damage in the process.
Police believe the vehicle that hit the parked vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger’s side bumper and/or front fender region.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Burglary plea
At a pre-trial conference on Dec. 10, Jacob Dylan Shedlock, 27, of Clymer, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of burglary, stemming from a July 23 break-in of a home along Walnut Street where more than $1,000 worth of property was taken.
He remains in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending sentencing on Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m. by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Driver cited
A Latrobe-area man escaped injury in a Dec. 15 crash of his pickup truck on Garrigan Hill Road, about a tenth of a mile south of Spring Road — but he didn’t escape a series of traffic citations.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Ronald D. Iscrupe, 41, was northbound on Garrigan Hill Road at 11:46 a.m. when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Troopers said the truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant. State police said Iscrupe was not injured, but his truck had to be towed from the scene by Danser’s Towing.
Meanwhile, he was cited for driving without a license and faces a summary trial on Feb. 16, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Lot damaged by dirt bikes
State police in the Kiski Valley said two boys, an 11-year-old from Derry and a 15-year-old from the Blairsville area, trespassed on a posted lot along Route 217 on Dec. 19 at 1:22 p.m. and rode dirt bikes there, causing $1,000 in damage.
Troopers said charges were filed through the juvenile court in Greensburg.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police in the Kiski Valley said Jaime Bautista-Santiago, 33, of Greensburg, crashed his vehicle along Route 981 on Nov. 8 at 10:37 a.m. while driving under the influence.
Troopers said charges were filed with Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 31 at 9:45 a.m.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Card stolen from purse
State police said charges are pending completion of a report into the fraudulent use of a credit card in a purse belonging to a 30-year-old Dayton woman.
Troopers in Kittanning said they were dispatched on Monday at 4:21 p.m. to Dollar General, 4065 Third St., for a report of a stolen purse.
The victim said she had forgotten the purse in a shopping cart, and became aware of the theft after being alerted to fraudulent charges.
Troopers said it was determined that a 54-year-old Rural Valley man who worked at the Dollar General and his 31-year-old girlfriend, also from Rural Valley, had taken the purse.
State police said full confessions were obtained from both individuals.