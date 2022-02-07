WHITE TOWNSHIP
Inappropriate photo
Troopers said on Jan. 25 at Indiana Area High School, 450 N. Fifth St., an inappropriate photograph was distributed to multiple students.
The incident was classified by police as disorderly conduct and no further information was provided in a new release.
Theft of packages
An Indiana man, 33, reported to state police that someone stole packages from near his front door at 63 Regency Square between Nov. 10 and 11, Dec. 2 and 3 and Jan. 30 and 31.
The packages contained various items including coffee, food, paper towels and hygiene items.
Trespassing
State police filed a trespassing charge against John Naugle, 45, of Graceton, after a Homer City man reported him trespassing on private property, according to a news release.
Police said the property owner confronted Naugle on Wednesday, who “fled the scene and was later located down the road by the property owner stuck in snow with a flat tire.”
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Debit fraud
A 43-year-old woman from the Homer City area reported to state police that an unknown individual accessed her Sezzle account containing her debit card information and made several purchases from Jan. 19 to 20 totaling $632.29.
Troopers found “no solvability factors.”
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
State police said a 33-year-old Shelocta man received a notice that his identity was used unlawfully to create an unemployment claim.
Troopers found “no solvability factors.”