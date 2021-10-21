WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft by deception
A 43-year-old Indiana man told state police his login information for a finance application was compromised Oct. 5 when he fell prey to a phishing email.
Troopers said the perpetrators then attempted to conduct a money transfer from the man’s account but were unable to do so. Police said the investigation continues.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police said an 18-year-old male from Northpoint in West Mahoning Township was stopped for various violations at 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 17 along Route 403 and Treese Lane.
Troopers said the motorist was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, and charges before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch are pending blood results.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 54-year-old Marion Center woman told state police on Oct. 8 unknown individuals used her personal information to request fraudulent unemployment benefits.