ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Firearm stolen
A 31-year-old Shelocta man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a $500, all-black, semi-automatic pistol had been stolen along with a $40 waistband, from an address along Craig Road.
The incident was reported on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. State police said a suspect has been developed through an investigation that is ongoing.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Text leads to wreck
According to court records, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas from Adam R. Yachtis, 18, of Northern Cambria, after a single-vehicle crash Sept. 12 at 6:46 a.m. on Grisemore Road at its intersection with Greenwich Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Yachtis failed to negotiate a right hand turn from Greenwich onto Grisemore and wound up in a culvert, incurring disabling front-end damage.
Troopers said Yachtis fled the scene and was later located and interviewed at his parents’ house. There, state police said, Yachtis admitted to not wearing a seatbelt and to texting when his vehicle went off the roadway.
Troopers said Yachtis was not injured and his car was towed from the scene by Mike’s Auto.
SALTSBURG
Parked car sideswiped
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a legally-parked 2002 Chevrolet Malibu was sideswiped and incurred minor damage to the driver-side mirror and front quarter panel along the 500 block of Salt Street.
Troopers said the damage was discovered on Sept. 11 at 10:18 a.m.