INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough Police Department cited a Ernest man for driving under the influence, traffic violations and underage drinking after a traffic stop on Thursday at 1:58 a.m. along the 300 block of Pratt Drive.
Police said a criminal complaint was filed with the magisterial court for District 40-2-01.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Past sexual assault
State police said troopers received a report from a 43-year-old Pittsburgh woman about a past sexual assault that occurred May 1, 1992, at 8 a.m. along Grandview Avenue.
The crime was described as forcible rape by someone of the opposite sex.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Trailer tire punctured
On Thursday at approximately 2:20 p.m., state police said, an unidentified White male driving a black Chevy pickup truck approached a white trailer parked in front of an address along the 2200 block of Anthony Run Road.
A 38-year-old Indiana area man told troopers that the unidentified male punctured the right tire of the parked trailer, leaving $120 damage. State police said no solvability factors were discovered during the course of its investigation.
BLAIRSVILLE
Domestic disturbance
Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested Joshua Edward Zaczyk, 40, and Jamie Lynn Shaffer, 35, both of Blairsville, for simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said the couple got into a physical altercation and at one point Zaczyk threw a hammer at Shaffer, who sustained a black eye but refused medical treatment.
Both were arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. who released each on $10,000 unsecured bond and scheduled preliminary hearings for each for Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
DUI-crash
Blairsville Borough Police Department investigated a motor vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday along South Stewart Street.
Officers said a 43-year-old Ligonier man was attempting to park his vehicle and hit the gas instead of the brake, hitting a parked vehicle belonging to a Blairsville resident.
Police said the Ligonier man’s vehicle had significant damage but the Blairsville resident’s vehicle only had minor damage.
However, officers said, during the investigation that followed, the Ligonier man was found to be under the influence and in possession of a needle.
Police said he was placed under arrest for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.