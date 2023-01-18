INDIANA
Retail theft
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 1:25 am
Retail theft
According to a report issued Tuesday, Indiana Borough Police are investigating a retail theft reported around 4:44 p.m. Dec. 26 along the 400 block of South Seventh Street. In the course of their investigation, Indiana officers found that someone entered the store, changed the jacket being worn, and then took items from the shelves before leaving.
The suspect is described as having changed from a black jacket to a red one with a white emblem on the left breast, and also was wearing black sweat pants and white shoes.
Photos of the suspect can be found on the Indiana Borough Police Department’s Facebook page.
CHERRYHILL TWP.
Harassment
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Glen David Oeler, 74, of Greensburg, who is charged with harassing a 67-year-old Penn Run woman at an address along Vinada Street on Monday at 10 a.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Oeler made numerous outgoing calls to the victim twice a day from the Westmoreland County Prison between Jan. 12 and Monday, after being told on Sept. 21, 2022, by state police not to contact the victim, and by the victim herself on several occasions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.