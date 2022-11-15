INDIANA
Indirect criminal contempt
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 2:58 am
INDIANA
Indirect criminal contempt
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force placed Michael A. Fabian, 25, of Derry, Westmoreland County, on three months’ probation and assessed him costs and a fine for a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt.
Fabian was convicted in a non-jury trial before Force, stemming from charges filed by state police out of Troop A, Indiana, for an Oct. 29 incident.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
On Nov. 6 at 2:42 a.m., a 42-year-old Leechburg man was observed by state police out of Troop A, Indiana, to be asleep and parked crooked near the gas pumps at a service station along U.S. Route 422 and Miller Drive.
Troopers said the ignition was on and music was playing loudly with a pile of fresh vomit outside of the driver’s door.
State police said the man, who was not identified, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw.
Troopers said charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee are pending blood results.
