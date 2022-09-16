BLAIRSVILLE
Heroin possession
Two men face an Oct. 12 hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on charges stemming from alleged drug activity at the Community Playground.
There on Sunday around 3:44 p.m., Chief Louis J. Sacco said, his officers were dispatched for suspicious activity and found Richard Malarky, 22, of Blairsville, and Ethan McKendrick, 20, of McIntyre, allegedly using heroin.
Sacco said McKendrick fled and later was found in possession of two needles at Dollar General along South Morrow Street, while Malarkey was found at the playground in possession of heroin and a pipe.
Malarkey was charged with possession of a controlled substance, while both he and McKendrick were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed at Bell’s office.
Public drunkenness
Blairsville Borough Police Department filed charges against two individuals charged with public drunkenness following incidents last weekend.
On Friday around 7:09 p.m., Chief Louis J. Sacco said, Blairsville officers responded to Sheetz along East Market Street for an intoxicated individual in the bathroom.
Sacco said officers found Nicholas Buchinsky, 24, of Saltsburg, lying on the floor unconscious.
He said police also have charged Buchinsky with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct as well as public drunkenness.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 12 at 9:45 a.m.
On Saturday, Sacco said, Blairsville officers charged Brian Stile, 48, of Blairsville, with public drunkenness after finding him lying on the sidewalk unconscious along South East Lane. Stile was later released to a sober adult, and Steele is awaiting a plea from Stile in that case.
Retail theft
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from Jacqueline M. Somers, 51, of Derry, who was charged by Blairsville Borough Police Department with a summary count of retail theft following an incident Sept. 5 at Sheetz along East Market Street.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers were able to review the surveillance footage and found that Somers had taken a bottle of wine worth $10.99.