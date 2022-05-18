EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Motor vehicle rifled
A 49-year-old Seward man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone broke into his recreational vehicle and stole checks from it.
The man said the burglars then deposited one of the checks for $2,500, forging it. The investigation into the incident, discovered on May 9 at 8 a.m., continues.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 59-year-old Creekside-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that unknown individuals opened a credit card in his name and charged $4,541.88 to it.
The incident was reported on April 23. The bank told the victim that he would not be liable for the fraud charge.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Simple assault
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Saltsburg-area man grabbed a 12-year-old female relative by the hair, pulled her to the ground and kicked her about the face, causing bruising and marks.
The incident was reported on May 6 at 1:30 p.m., and happened along White Street.
No court docket was available regarding charges.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Door damaged
Damage was estimated at $100 to a door after unknown individuals tried without success to break into the home of a 77-year-old Cherry Tree-area resident.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the incident happened between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on May 9.