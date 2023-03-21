CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
On Friday at 9:03 p.m. along U.S. Route 119 and Lucerne Road, state police at Troop A, Indiana, conducted a traffic stop on a 29-year-old Indiana man.
Troopers said the man, who was not identified, was found to be under the influence of marijuana and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee are pending blood results.
BLAIRSVILLE
Traffic stops
Two traffic stops resulted in arrests Saturday.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said one stop was on a Subaru with no tail lights shortly after 3 a.m. along North Walnut Street.
A 30-year-old Blairsville man was behind the wheel. Blairsville Borough Police said the man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
He is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and general lighting requirements.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sacco said, another traffic stop was conducted on a Jeep Patriot for an expired inspection sticker at the intersection of South Liberty Street and West South Alley.
After approaching the vehicle, Sacco said, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
He said a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in police seizing marijuana, drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, and charges against a 23-year-old Indiana man who was driving.
Police said the man is being charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons, and with a count of vehicles required to be inspected.
Dockets were not available in either case on the state courts website late Monday.