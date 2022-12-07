CLYMER
Drugs found in car
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch for Steven R. Marsh, 34, of Saltsburg, on misdemeanor drug charges and a summary offense of driving with a suspended license.
Clymer Borough Police stopped Marsh and a passenger, Ivy Autumn Allison, 21, of Indiana, at about 1 p.m. within borough limits. Police said officers conducted a consent search of Marsh’s vehicle and found suspected heroin, cocaine, LSD, methamphetamines and marijuana, as well as scales, needles and other paraphernalia.
Police said Allison was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and she was found to be wanted on warrants issued by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, which took Allison to Indiana County Jail.
She has retained attorney Patrick Dougherty in his role as a public defender and her hearing before Welch was continued from Dec. 19 until Feb. 13 at 9:20 a.m. Court records did not show an attorney for Marsh.
HOMER CITY
Tires stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a report of stolen tires from Hanksters Hot Rods & Muscle Cares along Route 119 South.
Troopers said an unknown person or persons took six used tires, valued at $50 apiece, between 11 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 29. Several disposed tires also were taken.
Anyone with information regarding the identify of the thief or thieves is encouraged to contact state police in Indiana with details, at (724) 357-1960.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said George Berger, 49, of Olean, N.Y., was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Nov. 30 at 4:50 p.m. along Elk Run and Ridge avenues.
Berger is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.