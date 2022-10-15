PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Stolen items
A 45-year-old Ford City area man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that, at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 14, that various items were stolen from his home.
The report centered around a 2009 Nissan. The victim told troopers that his friend stole his car to go pick up another vehicle that had been towed.
However, state police listed as stolen a car battery valued at $200, an all-terrain vehicle battery valued at $100, a tractor battery valued at $100 and car jumper cables valued at $50.
Harassment
On Sept. 14 state police from Troop D, Kittanning, were dispatched to an address along Westview Terrace Road, where a 49-year-old woman said she had been receiving harassing text messages from an unknown phone number.
The matter remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Break-in attempted
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, is investigating a series of attempts to break in to a residence along Idaho Road.
The latest incident was reported on Sept. 6 around 1:40 p.m.
A 78-year-old Leechburg area resident said she hadn’t reported the previous incidents, but said this time around there was a bent screen for one of her windows.
