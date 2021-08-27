INDIANA
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 30-year-old Indiana woman was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol along Philadelphia Street at Fisher Avenue on Sunday at 5:15 a.m.
Charges are pending blood results before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Kimberly Anne Caylor, 36, of Creekside, was cited for being in Getty Park after the park’s dusk closing time early Wednesday.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea from Caylor in the matter.
BLAIRSVILLE
Retail theft
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Aaron Michael Thompson, 27, of Blairsville, was charged with summary retail theft, as well as traffic violations, after an incident shortly after noon Monday at Dollar General along South Morrow Street.
Police said he was observed by a customer and on security video taking candy bars and a Slim Jim from the store, then driving off after a verbal confrontation with a store employee.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting pleas from Thompson in the case.
Car vandalized
Sometime between 10 p.m. Aug. 18 and 4 p.m. Aug. 19, a couple told Blairsville Borough Police Department, a car was broken into and the screen for the radio was broken.
Anyone with information is asked to call Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
Drug possession
Blairsville Borough Police Department said a 33-year-old Blairsville man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after an incident shortly before noon Aug. 11 in a vehicle parked along Water Street.
Police said the man was found unconscious in that vehicle, along with an assortment of drug paraphernalia and a syringe loaded with suspected heroin. Officers said they were able to awaken the man before he was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Ring stolen
A 53-year-old Black Lick woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a ruby ring was stolen from a residence along Marshall Heights Road.
Troopers said a suspect was developed through an investigation into the incident discovered on Aug. 9 at 5:57 p.m.
State police said that investigation is ongoing.