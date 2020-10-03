Indiana Borough
Criminal mischief
Borough police reported that someone damaged a metal fence at a residence in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue sometime late overnight Thursday. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (724) 349-2121.
Theft
Money was stolen from the unlocked car of a resident in the 600 block of Clark Avenue, borough police reported. The incident occurred between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.