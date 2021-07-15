VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More jobless fraud
State police at area barracks reported more incidents of attempts to file fraudulent unemployment claims.
Troopers in the Kiski Valley said victims included a 59-year-old Derry woman and a 55-year-old Latrobe woman, both of whom reported incidents in Derry Township on July 6.
Troopers in Punxsutawney said a 54-year-old Brookville man reported that someone in Punxsutawney used his personal information to sign up for unemployment.
Investigations continue in all three cases.