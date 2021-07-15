Police Log slide

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

More jobless fraud

State police at area barracks reported more incidents of attempts to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

Troopers in the Kiski Valley said victims included a 59-year-old Derry woman and a 55-year-old Latrobe woman, both of whom reported incidents in Derry Township on July 6.

Troopers in Punxsutawney said a 54-year-old Brookville man reported that someone in Punxsutawney used his personal information to sign up for unemployment.

Investigations continue in all three cases.

