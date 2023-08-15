INDIANA
Domestic disturbance
Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough Police Department dispatched officers to Regency Square Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers said their investigation found that Warren Wills, 29, of Slickville, Westmoreland County, had struck and injured a female victim.
Wills was charged with simple assault and harassment and arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who set an unsecured bond of $2,500 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wills on Monday at 9 a.m.
Harassment
On Aug. 4 at 12:59 a.m., Indiana Borough Police Department dispatched officers to the Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St., where an altercation was reported in the parking lot.
Police said a 34-year-old Ford City, Armstrong County, man engaged in harassment and disorderly conduct toward an identified female.
Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. A docket for the case could not be found on the state courts website Monday.
Retail thefts
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Heather R. Shank, 38, of Indiana, who was charged with retail theft on July 21.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Shank entered a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street and took various items without paying for them.
o o o
According to a release issued Monday by Indiana Borough Police Department, a 30-year-old Indiana woman and 35-year-old Indiana man were cited for retail theft after an incident on June 17 at 10:59 p.m. at a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said criminal complaints were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. Dockets for the case could not be found on the state courts website Monday.
DUI
According to a release issued Monday by Indiana Borough Police Department, a 24-year-old Cranberry Township man was cited for driving under the influence and other summary traffic offenses after he was pulled over along the 900 block of Oakland Avenue on July 15 around 2:20 a.m.
Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. A docket for the case could not be found on the state courts website Monday.
o o o
According to a release issued Monday by Indiana Borough Police Department, a 64-year-old Indiana man was cited for driving under the influence and other summary traffic offenses after his motorcycle was stopped on July 20 at 1:07 a.m. along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said a criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. A docket for the case could not be found on the state courts website Monday.
o o o
A 30-year-old Northern Cambria man previously charged with other offenses earlier this year has been cited for driving under the influence as well as a one-way roadway violation, after a traffic stop by Indiana Borough Police Department on July 19 at 10:49 p.m. along the 400 block of School Street.
No docket was available on the state courts website for Troy Edward Lloyd, but he had two recent appearances in Common Pleas Court for alleged violations of a Protection From Abuse order. One count was dismissed in May, while Lloyd was found not guilty in the other case on Aug. 8 before Indiana County Judge Michael T. Clark.
