INDIANA
Child endangerment
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Child endangerment
Indiana Borough Police Department said Wednesday that William N. Jefferson, 47, of Indiana, was identified as an absent guardian for four juvenile children during an incident on Feb. 25 at 4:37 p.m.
A criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, charging Jefferson with three felony counts and one misdemeanor count, all of endangering the welfare of children.
Jefferson was arraigned before Haberl Wednesday morning and freed on an unsecured bond of $25,000 pending a preliminary hearing on March 30 at 10:15 a.m.
Vehicle ransacked
Indiana Borough Police Department said someone entered an unlocked and parked vehicle along South 12th Street between 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the interior of the vehicle was rummaged through and a personal document was stolen from it.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Juvenile charged
Indiana Borough Police Department has cited a juvenile male from the Pittsburgh area in two incidents of criminal mischief that occurred March 4 around 11 p.m., one in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, the other in the 700 block of School Street.
Citations were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.