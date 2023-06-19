WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, cited Paige Bekina, 31, of Homer City, with a summary count of retail theft for stealing $84.59 worth of assorted cosmetics from the White Township Walmart at 1:47 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is awaiting Bekina’s plea on the matter.
Assault
State police at Troop A, Indiana, responded to a report of a suicidal juvenile female armed with a knife and pepper spray at 4:43 p.m. May 29 at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Troopers said they were able to talk the juvenile female into putting the knife down but could not gain further compliance. In the process of physically apprehending her, police said, she sprayed a trooper with the pepper spray.
Police said they were able to gain physical control and placed the female in the care of IRMC. Police filed a juvenile allegation at the Indiana County Juvenile Probation department.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A Homer City woman reported her personal information had been used to open a credit card account without her knowledge or consent between 12:01 a.m. May 1 and 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
