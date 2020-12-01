INDIANA
Assault charges
Jamie Nibert, of Indiana, tried to run down people and hit other vehicles with her car in the parking lot at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., and was captured at 12:49 a.m. Sunday when she tried to ram a borough police cruiser, according to a borough police news release.
No one was reported to be injured in the incident.
Officers said Nibert, 45, was held at the Indiana County Jail to await a preliminary hearing on three counts each of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee set bond at $25,000 and ordered Nibert to appear Dec. 15 for a hearing.
DUI
A Gibsonia man was suspected of driving under the influence and carrying false identification during a traffic stop by borough police at 7:23 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 800 block of Church Street, police said. Charges have not yet been filed.
DERRY BOROUGH, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Church burglarized
State police in the Kiski Valley are investigating a burglary at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., which occurred between Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and Monday at 9 a.m.
Troopers said unknown individuals forced their way into the church building and committed various acts of criminal mischief for an unspecified amount of damage.
Area residents and businesses are being asked to review any video surveillance they may have to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary charges
A Smicksburg man was held Friday at the Westmoreland County Jail after a break-in at a house on South Bank Street and the theft of a John Deere tractor from West Fourth Street, state police reported.
Damian Gifford, 18, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft, all felonies; misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of public drunkenness.
In a new release, troopers revealed few details of what led to the charges. Victims in the episode were four Derry men whose names were not disclosed.
Police indicated that four mailboxes valued at $200 were smashed, and that the cost of cleaning up blood from a police car and at the police station would amount to $939.
Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik set bond at $15,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 9 before North Huntingdon Township Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 36-year-old La Jose woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after a traffic stop and field sobriety test Friday at 12:14 p.m. on West Main Street and Mink Alley.
A docket for the suspect was not available on the state courts website.