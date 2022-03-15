INDIANA
Snowblower stolen
A resident living along North 15th Street told Indiana Borough Police Department someone stole a red Arians snowblower from outside the residence sometime between Saturday and one month ago.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Attempted fraud
A 79-year-old Indiana area man and 70-year-old Indiana area woman each told state police on Feb. 28 at 1:35 p.m. that an unknown caller tried to reach them by telephone, never revealing his identity but claiming in one case that he was the man’s grandson and the other that he was “looking for his grandma.”
In that latter case, the unknown caller also said he had been in a crash and had been arrested for texting and driving and needed bail money.
In each case, the callers hung up on that unknown person.
Fraud
On March 7, a 26-year-old Penn Run resident said he had been the victim of a $500 fraud perpetrated at an address along Warren Road.
The incident remains under investigation.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 56-year-old Lucernemines resident told state police he received mail showing someone had used his identification to apply for unemployment benefits.
The matter was reported Thursday at 12:49 p.m.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
Charges were filed Monday against Sydney Michelle Horel, 25, of Homer City, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police said they were notified Feb. 22 by the staff at the Hampton Inn along Pine Ridge Road that there were several items of drug paraphernalia in a hotel room.
Troopers said they obtained a search warrant and found paraphernalia as well as suspected heroin.
State police said Horel was taken into custody, processed and released, pending an April 13 hearing at 8:45 a.m. before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
A 39-year-old Shelocta area man told state police he attempted to log into his unemployment account on Saturday, only to find out his claim already had been processed for the week.
The victim did not receive his unemployment compensation for the week, so he contacted the state Department of Labor and Industry, which told him his banking information and password had been changed on Feb. 27.
The victim said he had not made those changes.
COWANSHANNOCK TWP. ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic incident
State police said Michael Eckman, 36, of Kittanning, was arrested on March 12 at 1:03 a.m. after a domestic incident involving a 33-year-old Yatesboro woman at a home along West Main Street.
According to court records, Eckman was jailed in lieu of $2,500 bond after an arraignment before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, and faces a preliminary hearing on March 22 at 1 p.m. before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.