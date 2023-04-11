BLAIRSVILLE
Possession of a controlled substance
Blairsville Borough police said they charged Eric Blattenberger, 35, of Black Lick, with possession of a controlled substance shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along West Campbell Street.
Borough police conducted a traffic stop when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, according to police. During the traffic stop, police found Blattenberger, the rear passenger in the vehicle, in possession of six stamp bags of heroin, police said.
DUI
Blairsville Borough police said they charged Roland Braun, 25, of Black Lick, with driving under the influence, possession of prohibited offensive weapons, driving with an expired registration and driving on roadways laned for traffic at 12:30 a.m. Saturday along South Walnut Street.
Police stopped Braun’s vehicle for having an expired registration and for crossing the double yellow line several times along South Walnut Street, police said.
When police encountered Braun, he was intoxicated and in possession of brass knuckles, police said.
DUI, endangering welfare of a child
Blairsville Borough police arrested Daniel Lowman, 45, of Blairsville, with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence of alcohol with a juvenile passenger and two counts of recklessly endangering another person after Lowman crashed his vehicle around 4:18 p.m. Sunday on the State Route 22 off-ramp turning onto North Walnut Street.
Lowman was traveling east on State Route 22, taking the State Route 217 exit onto North Walnut Street, when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over, police said.
Lowman drove away from the scene and was found by fire and EMS personnel on Falling Run Road, in Blairsville, police said. Lowman’s two children were treated by Citizens’ Ambulance for minor injuries and released at the scene. Blairsville police transported Lowman to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was seen for minor injuries and medically released.
Police then transported Lowman to Indiana County Jail. He was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Lowman is free on $5,000 bond pending an April 20 preliminary hearing before Haberl.
INDIANA
Criminal trespass
Indiana Borough police arrested a 53-year-old Indiana woman for criminal trespass at 7:44 a.m. Friday along the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police responded to a report of a woman who would not leave a residence. After investigation, police identified the individual and arrested her for criminal trespass, police said.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough police cited a 21-year-old Indiana man for public drunkenness around 3:09 a.m. Saturday along the 00 block of North Seventh Street.
Police found the man intoxicated to a degree he was unsafe to himself and others. The individual was able to contact a sober person to pick him up.
o o o
Indiana Borough police arrested a 38-year-old Blairsville man for public drunkenness at 3:42 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, 940 Wayne Ave., according to police.
Borough police were responding to a report of a man using drugs when they found the man under the influence of a controlled substance and a danger to himself, police said.
Police arrested the man for public drunkenness and lodged him at Indiana County Jail on temporary detainer.
Drug possession/public drunkenness
Indiana Borough police charged a 23-year-old Bloomsburg man with drug possession and public drunkenness at 2:55 a.m. Sunday at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave.
Borough police were responding to a report of an intoxicated man at Sheetz when they found the Bloomsburg man in possession of a controlled substance and under the influence to a degree he was a danger to himself, police said.
The man was transported to Indiana County Jail to be held on a temporary detainer.