INDIANA
Public drunkenness
On Saturday at 2:28 a.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. for an intoxicated male.
Upon arrival, according to the IBPD report, officers made contact with Cory Kelly, 29, of Northern Cambria, who was placed under arrest and later released.
Grill, umbrella stolen
A resident along the 100 block of South Fifth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that an unknown individual or individuals stole a gas grill and patio table umbrella from outside a home.
The victim told police the theft occurred between 8 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IBPD at (724) 349-2121.
Figurines stolen
Indiana Borough Police said a blue wooden goose and two animal figurines were stolen from the front porch of a residence along the 300 block of Chestnut Street between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call the police department at (724) 349-2121.
Stop sign stolen
Indiana Borough Police said a stop sign was stolen between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Seventh and School streets.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 349-2121.
Noise violations
According to court records, Jayden Thomas, 20, of Indiana, entered a guilty plea with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl to charges that he violated the borough’s noise ordinance on Sept. 3 at 1:23 a.m.
According to Indiana Borough Police Department, Thomas was cited after officers responded to reports that he was playing loud music at his residence along South Seventh Street.
o o o
On Friday at 11:08 p.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to reports of a noise violation at an apartment along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Officers said a 20-year-old woman from Easton, Northampton County, was having a loud party and was issued a non-traffic citation for violation of the borough’s noise ordinance.
BLAIRSVILLE
DUI
Blairsville Borough Police Department said a 67-year-old Seward man was arrested early Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stay in traffic lanes.
Police said the man was observed crossing the center line several times on Route 22 before pulling into Dean’s Diner where a traffic stop was initiated.
Officers said they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on or about his person, and that he failed a field sobriety test. Police said he was taken into custody and then later released to a sober adult.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Handgun lost or stolen
On Sunday, state police in the Kiski Valley took a report of a lost handgun and purse from an address along Route 217.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.