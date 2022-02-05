INDIANA
Hit-run incident
On Thursday, Indiana Borough Police received a report that a traffic control signal post was struck and damaged, apparently overnight, at the intersection of Philadelphia and South Sixth streets.
Police said the decorative base was damaged as was a pedestrian control. Investigators said it appeared a tractor-trailer-type vehicle went over the curb while making a right turn from South Sixth onto Philadelphia and struck the pole.
Anyone with information about thie incident is asked to call Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
PARKS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG CO.
Indiana man cited
State police at Kittanning said Christopher J. Erb, 40, of Indiana, escaped injury when his Jeep Compass went out of control on Route 56 west of Gravel Bar Road and struck a utility pole, on Jan. 28 at 4:32 a.m.
Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring is awaiting pleas from Erb on charges of speeding and driving without a license.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Charges withdrawn
Charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment stemming from an incident on May 22 have been withdrawn against a patient at Torrance State Hospital.
Charges were filed against Tyler William Young, 24, by state police in the Kiski Valley after a 41-year-old Torrance staff member from Greensburg was assaulted.
A preliminary hearing into the matter had been continued four times, with Young’s final appearance coming Jan. 5 before Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers