INDIANA
Public drunkenness
An Indiana man was cited with public drunkenness Saturday at 7:19 p.m. at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St.
Indiana Borough Police said Rodney Campbell, 26, of Indiana, was found to be intoxicated and to have a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
He was lodged in the Indiana County Jail on a public drunkenness detainer and charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. Campbell is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Haberl.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police said a 55-year-old Mars, Butler County, woman was found intoxicated, alone and lying in a parking lot along South Taylor Avenue on Saturday at 5:59 p.m.
Police said she was issued a non-traffic citation for public drunkenness and released into the custody of a sober adult.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police responded to a call to a convenience store along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue where an 18-year-old Dubois woman was found to have stolen merchandise.
Police said the woman also was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where she was a danger to herself.
Officers said the woman was placed under arrest and transported to the Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer.
Charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
On Sunday at 1:52 a.m. borough police were dispatched to the 500 block of Nixon Avenue for the report of an unresponsive 25-year-old Indiana woman laying on the ground.
The woman was cited for public drunkenness through Judge Haberl’s office.
Noise violations
Indiana Borough Police Department cited a 21-year-old Bethel Park man for violating the borough’s noise ordinance with a loud party at a home along the 400 block of South Sixth Street on Saturday at 11:56 p.m.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police Department cited a 21-year-old Painesville, Ohio, resident for violating the borough’s noise ordinance by playing music heard more than 50 feet away from a residence along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue
The citation was filed to go through the office of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Banner stolen
On Saturday at 10:49 a.m., Indiana Borough Police received a report of the theft of a green, 5-foot banner that read “Friends of White’s Woods,” that occurred between Sept. 26 and Friday along the 1100 block of Chestnut Street.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Marijuana possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 23-year-old Philadelphia man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 1 at 5:41 p.m. along U.S. Route 422 just west of Penn Run.
Troopers said the man was taken into custody, transported to the state police barracks where he was processed, and then released.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Items stolen from home
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said items valued at $8,000 were discovered stolen from a home along Crown Heights Drive.
Troopers said an 82-year-old Indiana area man reported the theft on Sept. 30 at 5:33 p.m.