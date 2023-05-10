PINE TOWNSHIP
Roadwork rage
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an incident on April 18 over a 60-year-old Strongstown man maintaining a road led to a 22-year-old Strongstown man, later identified at Eric Esgro, hitting the older man’s pickup truck with a pick axe and then striking the older man in the face with a closed fist.
State police said it all stems from an ongoing property dispute.
Total damage to the truck was estimated at $3,143.03.
Esgro was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 3 at 9 a.m. before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Everett Gum, 59, of Indiana, was involved in a verbal domestic incident that led to physical contact on May 4 at 8 p.m. along Snyder Road.
Troopers said Gum was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 31 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Stolen vehicle, DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were called on April 22 at 12:05 a.m. to investigate the theft of a vehicle from the home of a 71-year-old Marion Center area woman.
Troopers said the vehicle was found a short time later and the person driving it was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The suspect was identified as Kelly Spade, 43, of Rossiter, who is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 27 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force then for a pre-trial conference on July 21 before Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Scrap metal stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Orbin Boring, 59, of New Florence, stole nearly $200 worth of scrap metal from a home along Poplar Drive and obtained money for it.
Troopers said charges were filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 31 at 9:15 a.m.
State police said items stolen included $79.80 worth of sheet iron and $104.75 worth of miscellaneous scrap metal items.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Dog threatened
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges of harassment and disorderly conduct have been filed against Amber Leary, 35, of Indiana, after telling an Indiana area woman on April 16 at 5:57 p.m. that she would throw boiling water on a younger woman’s dog and physically assault it for no apparent reason.
Charges of harassment and disorderly conduct were filed through the office of Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who scheduled a summary trial for March 31 at 9:15 a.m.
Repeated retail thefts
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 60-year-old woman from Home has been charged with multiple retail thefts over a one-month period at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
According to a report after an incident on April 5 at 2:47 p.m., the woman, who was not identified, was cited for stealing $27.24 worth of Tide Pods, $26.48 worth of toilet paper, a heating pad valued at $44.94, a $2.12 candy bar, gel caps valued at $26.44, and liquid Tide valued at $10.44.
ooo
Troopers said a 23-year-old Penn Run man took a Sony DVD player worth approximately $80 from the Oakland Avenue Walmart without paying full retail value for the item.
The incident occurred on April 25 shortly after 1 p.m.
Charges were filed through the office of Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Car vandalized
On April 21 at 11:23 a.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, an unknown individual went to the home of a 43-year-old woman along East Pike and caused $300 damage to her vehicle before fleeing in an unknown direction.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges of retail theft (second offense) and receiving stolen property were filed against a 35-year-old Creekside woman with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
The charges were filed after an incident on Monday at 8:22 a.m. at the Walmart along Resort Plaza Drive, and involved $14.80 worth of Oui Coconut Yogurt, $5.97 worth of Pink toilet cleaner, $27.98 worth of Sheva assorted cat food, $10.24 worth of carbon fountain filters, $10.96 worth of Greenies cat treats and $11.62 worth of other cat treats.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Verbal dispute gets physical
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said harassment charges were filed through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office against a 63-year-old woman and 62-year-old man who were involved in a verbal dispute that became physical when each suspect struck the face of the other.
Welch is awaiting pleas from the couple in connection with that incident.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Attempted burglary
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an investigation continues into an attempted burglary at a home along Cush Creek Road that was discovered by the home’s occupant on April 18 at 9:45 a.m.
RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Defiant trespass
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Seamus Gross, 19, of Kittanning, was seen at the Shannock Valley Community Park after he had been told not to enter the premises.
It happened on April 26 at 5:40 p.m. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea from him.
Meanwhile, Gross is in the Armstrong County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, following a May 3 incident in Plumcreek Township.
A hearing on those charges was scheduled for Tuesday before McCausland.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Traffic problems
A Dayton man is scheduled for formal arraignment today before Armstrong County Common Pleas Court on multiple charges of driving under the influence stemming from an incident Jan. 31 in Wayne Township.
Meanwhile, on Saturday at 6:15 a.m., state police said Gaston was found asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck parked in the middle of Anderson Creek Road near state Routes 28 and 66.
Troopers said it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.